'Unke Saath Khelne Mein Alag hi Mazaa Aata Hai': Renuka Singh Elated to Join Smriti, Richa & Other at RCB

Indian fast bowler Renuka Singh hit the jackpot at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) players’ auction on Monday. The right-arm quick was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a huge sum of Rs 1.5 crore.

Renunka, the leading pacer of Team India, will join the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry in the RCB squad. Speaking with the broadcasters, the speedster said she is thrilled to play with Mandhana at the Bengaluru camp.

WPL 2023 Player Auction Live Updates

Advertisement

“I’m so happy that RCB picked me up. We all were watching the auctions together and it was fun. The main thing is getting selected for Smriti’s team. Unke saath khelne mein alag hi mazaa aata hai (playing alongside Smriti is a different kind of fun altogether). We’ll try to win as many games as possible. Please keep supporting the team," Renuka told the broadcasters.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Deepti Sharma was signed up by UP Warriorz for INR 2.6 crore. She became the second most-expensive player after Smriti in the auctions on Monday.

Deepti, currently in South Africa for the Women’s T20 World Cup, said her role will be to do well for the franchise when the tournament happens in Mumbai from March 4-26.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Team India Players Cheer Loudly For Renuka Singh After She Joins RCB For Rs 1.5 Crore at WPL Auction

Advertisement

“Obviously it is a nice opportunity. I will look to do well for the UP team. I am looking forward to it. This is a new beginning because we were waiting for this for a long time. My role will be to do well. Works well for all Indian players, who were waiting for it. Will aim to contribute to the UP team," she said to the broadcasters.

Other Indian picks made by the side include left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, U19 Women’s T20 World Cup-winning trio of leg-spinner Chopra, opener Shweta Sehrawat and fast bowler S Yashasri.

Advertisement

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here