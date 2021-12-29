'Unleash Him Straight in South Africa': Shastri Explains How He Planned Star IND Pacer's Test Debut in 2018

Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun – the guiding force behind transforming the Indian cricket team into a Test giant. During their tenure as coaches, the duo did a splendid job in nurturing young talents and inspiring them to believe in their inner selves. Though India didn’t win any ICC title during their reign, they will always be remembered for Team’s success in overseas Tests.

As mentioned by Virat Kohli at the toss of the Boxing Day Test on Sunday, India’s victory run on foreign soil began with the 63-run win in Johannesburg in 2018. Since then, the Kohli-led side stamped their authority in the longest format of the game while India’s pace battery became one of the most lethal in the world.

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the members of that bowling unit who rose to success during the Shastri-Bharat era. Speaking on Star Sports network, the former head coach recalled India’s last tour of South Africa in 2018 and revealed how he planned Bumrah’s debut in whites.

Shastri highlighted that he wasn’t in favour of Bumrah playing his first Test at home. Instead, he emphasised on unleashing the right-arm quick in the Rainbow Nation.

“He knew. I made Bharat Arun call him up and let him know that be ready. You might just get a call up. I spoke to Virat, spoke to the selectors. I said not in India… don’t even bring him into the 15 in India. Unleash him straight in South Africa. And coming to Cape Town," Shastri said on ‘The Ravi Shastri’ Show on Star Sports.

The previous South Africa tour witnessed the emergence of Bumrah in which he scalped a total of 14 wickets in three games. In the final match, he bagged a five-wicket haul to help India register a memorable win.

