‘Unless Something Unfortunate Happens, He Won’t Stop’: Salman Butt Names ‘Special Player’ of Team India

Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad caught everyone’s attention with his stellar batting show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Chennai Super Kings opener ended the season as the highest scorer, with 635 runs to his name and winning the orange cap. His consistency earned him a second India call-up and it’s expected that he might get a chance to feature in the final T20I against New Zealand on Sunday.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt heaped praise on Ruturaj and said the youngster is ‘too good’ and suggested the team management not to rush with him. Speaking in a latest YouTube video, the former cricketer opined that the right-hand batter is a ‘special player’.

“The guy is too good, don’t rush with him. He will get his chance at his time. You don’t have many players who have the same quality as Gaikwad," Butt said during a YouTube session.

“Among good players, he is a special player. That is what I see with him. He is a really special cricketer. Unless something unfortunate happens, he won’t stop," he added.

Prior to the New Zealand series, Ruturaj had travelled to Sri Lanka and made his T20I debut against the hosts, under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. During his debut series, he batted in 2 innings and scored a total of 35 runs.

Currently, Rohit Sharma-led team India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The management is likely to try out the bench strength for the final game that will be played in Kolkata.

Ruturaj has a terrific batting record in the shortest format of the game. So far, he has played 62 games and scored 2070 runs and have smashed 16 fifties and a hundred. He possess a strike rate of 134.41 and an average of 37.63.

