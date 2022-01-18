Unmukt Chand Becomes First Indian Male Cricketer to Play in Australia's Big Bash League

Former ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand on Tuesday became the first-ever male cricketer from India to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). After bidding adieu to Indian cricket, he re-located to the USA last year. Later, he was signed by the franchise Melbourne Renegades for the 2021-22 season of the T20 league.

A few days ago he took a dig at the franchise for not giving him a game in the ongoing season. He took to Twitter and posted a sarcastic message that read, “Feels more like a vacation. Thanks Melbourne!!"

A week later, the Renegades made it official that they are handing a debut to the batsman from Delhi. Unmukt received his cap ahead of his team’s clash with Hobart Hurricanes at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium. He will take the field under the leadership of Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch.

Unmukt, who had also led India A team, never got an opportunity to play in the senior Indian side. However, he had represented three IPL franchises – Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals. His domestic career spanned more than a decade during which he played 67 First-class games, scoring 3379 runs and more than 4500 runs in 120 List A matches.

He came into the picture during the Under-19 World Cup 2012, where he led India to a title victory. He bagged the player of the match award in the final against Australia, scoring an unbeaten 111. The triumph led him to the IPL but he couldn’t cement his place in any of the franchises he played for.

Back in 2019, he moved to Uttarakhand to settle himself down but he left within a year as inconsistent performances led to his exit. Eventually, he moved to the United States in search of opportunities.

