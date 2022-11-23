Unmukt Chand to Become First Indian to Play in Bangladesh Premier League, Picked by Chattogram Challengers

Former India cricketer Unmukt Chand has been picked by Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League for the upcoming season. Unmukt, who was the captain of India’s 2012 U-19 World Cup triumph, put his name in the player’s draft for the franchise league in Bangladesh.

After bidding adieu to Indian cricket, Ummukt re-located to the USA last year after signing a three-year deal with Major League Cricket. Later, he was signed by the BBL franchise Melbourne Renegades for the 2021-22 season of the T20 league. He also became the first Indian to play in the Big Bash League.

BCCI-contracted cricketers are not allowed to play in foreign leagues which forced Chand to announce his retirement from Indian cricket.

He is set to become the first Indian to play in Bangladesh Premier League as Chattogram Challengers signed him in Chand in the second round from the foreign players’ category.

The next season of BPL is scheduled to begin on January 6.

“We have picked him( Chand) as we wanted to have an Indian in our squad plus we can also have a fan base in India," Challengers owner Rifatuzzaman told the media after the draft.

He came into the picture during the Under-19 World Cup 2012, where he led India to a title victory. He bagged the player of the match award in the final against Australia, scoring an unbeaten 111. The triumph led him to the IPL but he couldn’t cement his place in any of the franchises he played for.

Chattogram finished third last season and will aim to go all the way to lift the trophy in the upcoming season. They signed some quality overseas players including Netherlands’ Max O’Dowd, Ireland’s Curtis Campher, and Sri Lanka’s Vishwa Fernando

Chattogram Challengers: Afif Hossain, Vishwa Fernando, Ashan Praiyanjan, Curtis Campher, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom, Mehedy Hasan Rana, Mehedy Maruf, Ziaur Rahman, Maxwell Patrick O’Dowd, Unmukt Chand, Taijul Islam, Abu Zayed Rahi, Forhad Reza, Tawfiq Khan Tushar.

