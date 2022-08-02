"Unnecessary Experiments": Fans Criticise Indian Team Management For Playing Suryakumar Yadav As Opener

Suryakumar Yadav was seen opening the T20I matches against West Indies in the ongoing five-match T20I series. However, sending Yadav as an opener didn’t please the fans. The cricket fans lambasted the Indian team management for playing Suryakumar Yadav as opener.

Yadav finished the T20I series against England on a promising note after scoring a terrific century. He was expected to carry on his stunning form against West Indies but that hasn’t happened so far.

So far, SKY has failed to do anything significant in the T20I series as an opener. Indian team management’s decision to deploy him as an opener not only failed but it has also received severe criticism by fans on social media.

Here are some of the much-talked-about reactions from Twitter.

“Not a fan of SKY opening the batting. I seriously hope it doesn’t affect his already great middle order batting," wrote one social media user.

While another Twitter user pointed out Indian team management’s indecisiveness and mentioned the different opening pairs they opted in last 12 months.

One cricket fan opined that it was simply not required to use Suryakumar Yadav as an opening batter. “Unnecessary experiments in batting line up. SKY was settled so well in middle order and now in last two games trying him in the opening resulting in failure. I hope he doesn’t lose his confidence," read the caption.

A Twitter user was baffled to see Suryakumar open the Indian batting. “India right now is experimenting with the opening partnership. But experiments must be according to tenability. Suryakumar Yadav coming as an opener is quite baffling. He was clueless against the spinner," read the tweet.

This fan said it was wrong to open Indian batting with Suryakumar. He wrote, “Strange to see Suryakumar opening. I feel totally a wrong decision. T20 World Cup is coming up next and India still not sure who will open at the T20 World Cup in Australia."

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth also felt that Indian team management is now just spoiling Suryakumar Yadav’s potential by promoting him up in the batting order.

“So why do you want to make him open. If you want someone to open, drop Shreyas Iyer and pick Ishan Kishan instead. What I am trying to say is simple…don’t spoil the cricketer like Suryakumar Yadav. Please don’t do that. I will tell you what will, after a couple of failures he will lose his confidence. Cricket is a confidence game," Srikkanth said on FanCode.

In the first T20I match against West Indies, Surya managed to score just 24 runs off 16 balls, while in second game the situation didn’t change much as the 31-year-old batter got dismissed for 11.

