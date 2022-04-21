UNS vs SRI Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Jamaica T10 2022, April 22, 12:00 AM IST

UNS vs SRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between United Stars and Surrey Risers: United Stars and Surrey Risers will be bidding to open their account in the Jamaica T10 2022 when they will lock horns with on April 22, Friday. Both United Stars and Surrey Risers failed to make an impressive start to the T10 Championship.

United Stars suffered a loss against Surrey Royals in their opening game. Batters were mostly responsible the loss as they could score only 89 runs chasing a total of 102 runs. Anthony Walters and Alwyn Williams looked in good touch as they scored 32 and 40 runs respectively. However, other batters also need to step up and score runs for the team.

Speaking of Surrey Risers, they were outclassed by Cornwall Warriors in their first match. It was a close game but rain spoiled things for the Risers. While defending 98 runs in ten overs, Surrey Risers gave away 47 runs in their first five overs. Due to rain, only five overs were possible in the second innings and thus Warriors were declared the winners due to the D/L method by two runs.

Ahead of the match between United Stars and Surrey Risers, here is everything you need to know:

UNS vs SRI Telecast

United Stars vs Surrey Risers game will not be telecast in India.

UNS vs SRI Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UNS vs SRI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 12:00 AM IST on April 22, Friday.

UNS vs SRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Warren Campbell

Vice-Captain: John Campbell

Suggested Playing XI for UNS vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Anthony Walters, Chadwick Walton

Batters: John Campbell, Sadique Henry, Amoi Campbell

All-rounders: Warren Campbell, Dwayne Hamilton

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Damani Sewell, Oshane Thomas, Michael Thompson

UNS vs SRI Probable XIs

United Stars: Damani Sewell, Anthony Walters (wk), Darren Small, John Campbell (c), Amoi Campbell, Andel Gordon, Shaquille Greenwood, Dwayne Hamilton, Michael Thompson, Sashane Anderson, Alwyn Williams

Surrey Risers: Oshane Thomas, Delbert Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Sadique Henry, Herman Henry, Sheldon Cottrell, Kashaine Roberts, Lloyd Gould, Warren Campbell, Gordon Bryan, Ricardo McIntosh

