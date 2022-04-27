UNS vs SRO Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Jamaica T10 2022, April 28, 12 AM IST

UNS vs SRO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between United Stars and Surrey Royals: United Stars and Surrey Royals will play against each other for the second time in the Jamaica T10 2022 at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. United Stars are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one victory from five league games.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Their only victory in the T10 Championship came against Surrey Risers by 68 runs. United Stars are on a three-match losing streak. They were beaten by Surrey Kings in their last game by seven wickets.

Surrey Royals nare second in the standings with three wins and two losses. Royals defeated Cornwall Warriors in their most recent encounter by eight wickets as they easily chased the target of 59 runs in 8.2 overs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between United Stars and Surrey Royals, here is everything you need to know:

UNS vs SRO Telecast

United Stars vs Surrey Royals game will not be telecast in India.

UNS vs SRO Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UNS vs SRO Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 12:00 AM IST on April 28, Thursday.

UNS vs SRO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nicholson Gordon

Vice-Captain: John Campbell

Suggested Playing XI for UNS vs SRO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Romaine Morrison, Anthony Walters

Batters: Amoi Campbell, John Campbell, Brandon King

Advertisement

All-rounders: Nkrumah Bonner, Javelle Glen, Dwayne Hamilton

Bowlers: Jamie Hay, Damani Sewell, Nicholson Gordon

UNS vs SRO Probable XIs

United Stars: Everton Oharo, Romaine Morrison (wk), Brandon King (c), Rushane Gordon, Javelle Glen, Nicholson Gordon, Leighton Leslie, Jamie Hay, Malik Thompson, Pete Salmon, Nkrumah Bonner

Surrey Royals: Anthony Walters (wk), Darren Small, John Campbell (c), Amoi Campbell, Sashane Anderson, Sykiane Wilson, Andel Gordon, Shaquille Greenwood, Dwayne Hamilton, Michael Thompson, Damani Sewell

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here