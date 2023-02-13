UP Warriorz Full Players List, WPL 2023 Auction: Check Out The Complete Squad

UP Warriorz are all set to compete with the four other franchises in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. The Lucknow-based franchise was bought for a massive INR 757 Crore. It will be a new experience for the owners as they will be competing against the likes of Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore who already have teams in IPL. Apart from UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants is the only which is not associated with IPL.

Meet The Owners

Advertisement

The franchise is owned by Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, who were among the five successful bidders. Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Holdings Private Limited is the owner of the UP Warriorz.

Money Spent: 12 crore

Full Squad: Sophie Ecclestone (1.8 crore), Deepti Sharma (2.6 crore), Tahlia McGrath (1.4 crore), Shabnim Ismail (1 crore), Alyssa Healy (70 lakh), Anjali Sarvani (55 lakh), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (40 lakh), Parshavi Chopra (10 lakh), Shweta Sehrwat (40 lakh), S Yashasri (10 lakh), Kiran Navgire (30 lakh), Grace Harris (75 lakh), Devika Vaidya (1.4 crore), Lauren Bell (30 lakh), Laxmi Yadav (10 lakh), Simran Shaikh (10 lakh)

Overseas Players: Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell

*All prices in INR

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Former England cricketer Jon Lewis has been appointed as the Head Coach of the team. Lewis, the current Head Coach of the England Women’s Cricket Team, is vastly experienced and has bagged more than 1200 wickets in over 500 games, internationally and domestically. He was also the bowling coach for the England Men’s Team in 2021, where he worked with an elite group of bowlers in Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes during his stint.

Assistant Coaches: Anju Jain will be the Assistant Coach of the UP Warriorz in the inaugural season of WPL. She will be assisting Lewis as the franchise have signed some star players for the WPL 2023 which will start next month in Mumbai. She played 65 ODIs during her playing career in which she scored 1729 runs.

Advertisement

Bowler Coach: Former Australian cricketer Ashley Noffke has been named the bowling coach ahead of the upcoming season. The all-rounder has rich experience of playing in Australia’s domestic and English County Cricket.

Mentor: Playing the mentor’s role for the UP Warriorz will be the 4-time World Champion with Australia Lisa Sthalekar.

Get the latest Cricket News here