'Upar Wala Sab Dekh Raha Hai': Furious Netizens Slam BCCI as Sanju Samson Not Picked for 3rd NZ T20I

Team India on Tuesday arrived at the McLean Park in Napier for the third and the final T20I against New Zealand. The visitors are already leading the series 1-0 and aim at affecting a clean sweep before heading towards the ODI series. Hardik Pandya & Co lost the toss and were asked to bowl first. But as soon as India’s playing XI was released, a section of cricket fans got massively dejected.

Pandya informed about the change made to the playing XI, i.e., Harshal Patel replacing all-rounder Washington Sundar. But the fans, who were eagerly waiting to see Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the mix, were left heartbroken.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Score

After missing out on a spot in the T20 World Cup squad, Samson returned for the New Zealand white-ball tour. Since the first T20I in Wellington was washed out, his fans expected to see him play in the leftover matches. But when they didn’t find him in the line-up on both occasions, they vented out themselves on social media.

Check out the reactions of furious Sanju Samson fans:

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat. They made one change in the playing XI as Mark Chapman came in place of regular captain Kane Williamson, who is missing this game due to a pre-arranged medical appointment.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson.

India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

