ESS vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Essex vs Surrey, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

ESS vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ESS vs SUR Vitality Blast 2022 match 108 between Essex vs Surrey:

Essex are all set to take on Surrey on Friday, 24 June in the Vitality Blast 2022 league. The match will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Surrey who seemed invincible lost their first match after a run of nine straight wins in the Vitality Blast 2022 league. They were beaten by an impressive Sussex side in their last match. Surrey are still clear at the top of the South Group standings and is in a strong position to make it to the playoffs.

Essex is up next, a squad that has done well in the competition. Essex has won six of its eleven matches and now sits third in the league rankings. Essex is heavily dependent on their top 3. Adam Rossington, Michael-Kyle Pepper, and Dan Lawrence have scored the major chunk of runs for Essex.

The inexperienced middle-order has been a point of concern for Essex. If Surrey manages to get the top order cheaply, Essex might not be able to score much in their innings.

Ahead of the match between Essex vs Surrey; here is everything you need to know:

ESS vs SUR Telecast

The match between Essex and Surrey will not be telecast in India.

ESS vs SUR Live Streaming

The match between Essex and Surrey will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ESS vs SUR Match Details

The ESS vs SUR match will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester le street on Friday, June 24, at 11:30 pm IST.

ESS vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alastair Cook

Vice-Captain: Sam Curran

Suggested Playing XI for ESS vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adam Rossington, William Buttleman

Batsmen: Tom Westley, Alastair Cook, Rory Burns, Michael-Kyle Pepper

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Simon Harmer

Bowlers: Jamie Overton, Ben Allison, Sunil Narine

Essex vs Surrey Possible Starting XI:

Essex Predicted Starting Line-up: Dan Lawrence, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Josh Rymell, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison

Surrey Predicted Starting Line-up: Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, William Buttleman (wk), Jason Roy, Ryan Patel, Ben Geddes, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Jamie Overton

