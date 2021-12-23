>USA vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between the United States of America and Ireland: The second and last T20 International between the United States of America and Ireland will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida at 05:30 AM IST on December 24, Friday. USA were brilliant in the first T20 International as they caused a massive upset for experienced Ireland.

In the first game, the hosts batted first to post a score of 188 runs on the scoreboard. Gajanand Singh led the attack for the team with the willow as he hammered 65 runs off 42 balls. Singh found an ally in Sushant Modani who played an impressive knock of 50 runs.

Advertisement

Chasing the total, Ireland were folded at 162 runs in their 20 overs. Lorcan Tucker was the lone warrior for his team as he remained not out till the end to add 57 runs to the scoreboard. For the USA, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, and Nisarg Patel picked up two wickets each.

Ahead of the match between the United States of America and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:

>USA vs IRE Telecast

USA vs IRE match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>USA vs IRE Live Streaming

The United States of America vs Ireland game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>USA vs IRE Match Details

The United States of America vs Ireland contest will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida at 5:30 AM IST on December 24, Friday.

>USA vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain: George Dockrell

>Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie

>Suggested Playing XI for USA vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Jaskaran Malhotra

>Batters: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Aaron Jones

>Allrounders: Rusty Theron, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Steven Taylor

>Bowlers: Mark Adair, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

>USA vs IRE Probable XIs

>United States of America: Monank Patel (c), Nisarg Patel, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Gajanand Singh, Aaron Jones, Ali Khan, Rusty Theron, Jessy Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Steven Taylor, Karima Gore

>Ireland: Mark Adair, Craig Young, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Neil Rock (wk), Ben White, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here