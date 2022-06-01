USA vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates: On Wednesday, June 1, Moosa Stadium in Pearland will play host to the much-hyped battle of cricket between the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates. Both the teams have done a decent job in the league so far.

The United Arab Emirates are currently third in the points table with ten victories from 19 league matches. The UAE will be hoping for redemption after losing their last game to Scotland by four wickets. The team scored only 215 runs while batting first and Scotland easily chased the target within 48 overs.

Speaking of the United States of America, they have featured in 18 league matches, winning eight and losing ten games. The USA also endured a loss in their last game at the hands of Scotland. It was a batting failure as the USA ended up with only 189 runs while chasing 301 runs.

Ahead of the match between the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates, here is everything you need to know:

USA vs UAE Telecast

United States of America vs United Arab Emirates game will not be telecast in India

USA vs UAE Live Streaming

The USA vs UAE fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

USA vs UAE Match Details

The United States of America and the United Arab Emirates will play against each other at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland at 09:00 PM IST on June 01, Wednesday.

USA vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Aaron Jones

Vice-Captain - Gajanand Singh

Suggested Playing XI for USA vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vrithya Aravind, Monank Patel

Batters: Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Chirag Suri

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Basil Hameed

Bowlers: Saurabh Netravalkar, Cameron Stevenson, Ahmed Raza

USA vs UAE Probable XIs:

United States of America: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rusty Theron, Cameron Stevenson, Saiteja Mukkamalla

United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vrithya Aravind(w), Kashif Daud, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza(c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa

