USAW-U19 vs WIW-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: United States of America Women U19 vs West Indies Women U19 Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's U-19 T20I series, USAW-U19 vs WIW-U19 third T20I match, August 11, Central Broward Park, Florida, 8:00 pm I

USAW-U19 vs WIW-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s U-19 T20I series match between United States of America Women U19 and West Indies Women U19: The USA Women U19 side will lock horns against the West Indies Women U19 team on Thursday, August 11, at the Central Broward Park stadium in Florida. This will be the third encounter of the five-match T20I series.

The Americans started off the series in style winning the first encounter by 5 wickets. However, the West Windies Women made a strong comeback in the second match to level the series 1-1. Both sides will be looking to take a crucial lead in the upcoming fixture.

The new US skipper Geetika Kodali will be trying to inspire her team to glory in the series. Chetna Prasad and Disha Dhingra will be the key players for the USA. Meanwhile, the Windies Skipper Ashmini Munisar led from the front as she displayed nerves of steel in the final over to clinch the match out of the jaws of the Americans.

Both sides will be going out in search of supremacy in the third game of the series. Expect an enthralling encounter when the two sides collide on Thursday.

Ahead of the U-19 T20I series match between United States of America Women U19 and West Indies Women U19; here is everything you need to know:

USAW-U19 vs WIW-U19 Telecast

The T20I match between United States of America Women U19 and West Indies Women U19 will not be telecast in India.

USAW-U19 vs WIW-U19 Live Streaming

The T20I match between United States of America Women U19 and West Indies Women U19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

USAW-U19 vs WIW-U19 Match Details

The USAW-U19 vs WIW-U19 T20I series match will be played at Central Broward Park, Florida on Thursday, August 11, at 8:00 pm IST.

USAW-U19 vs WIW-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shalini Samaroo

Vice-Captain: Geetika Kodali

Suggested Playing XI for USAW-U19 vs WIW-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Anika Kola

Batters: Zaida James, Chetnaa Prasad, Aditi Chudasama, Asabi Callender

All-rounders: Shalini Samaroo, Djenaba Joseph, Isani Vaghela

Bowlers: Geetika Kodali, Shunelle Sawh, Lisa Ramjit

United States of America Women U19 and West Indies Women U19 Possible Starting XI:

United States of America Women Under-19 Predicted lineup: Geetika Kodali (c), Anika Kola (wk), Aditi Chudasama, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Chetnaa Prasad, Disha Dhingra, Isani Vaghela, Laasya Mullapudi, Lisa Ramjit, Mitali Patwardhan, Ritu Singh

West Indies Women U19 Predicted Lineup: Ashmini Munisar (c), Shalini Samaroo, Asabi Callender, Najanni Cumberbatch, Realeanna Grimmond, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, KD-Jazz, Mitchell Ashley, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh

