Usman Khawaja May Not Have Guaranteed Place in Playing XI for the Final Test despite comeback century, reckons Ricky Ponting

Usman Khawaja’s dazzling comeback century in the fourth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) helped the Australians to scorefirst-innings total of 416/8. The southpaw, who was filling in for Travis Head and playing his first Test since 2019, hit a 137 off 260 to keep Australia in the game.

However, Ricky Ponting has casted doubt over the likelihood of Khawaja holding his spot in spite of his century. Ponting told cricket.com.au that Head batted superbly in Brisbane and Adelaide, doing exactly what the team needed of him. Despite his support for Head in Australia’s top eleven, he believes Khawaja’s form makes them stronger.

He remarked that Head had been outstanding in the series so far. Additionally, it was the best he had ever seen him bat in Brisbane. He also gave a special mention to the cameo in Adelaide when his team needed him to go out and score quickly.

According to Ponting, this knock may reinforce in Khawaja’s mind that he is still good enough for international level and provides selectors with ammo for future teams they are selecting. However, he seemed wary about the opener’s position in the next Test. He continued, “It just happens, it’s a huge call to make. But you’ve got to go back to what your first picked team was, because at the start of the series it was the strongest XI that Australia could put out."

Khawaja collaborated with Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc to help Australia to a challenging total. The veteran might be crucial to Baggy Green’s hopes in this year’s subcontinental tours, including the upcoming Tour to Pakistan.

Dissecting Khawaja’s career, Ponting mentioned inconsistency as the primary source of criticism. However, the 47-year-old praised the Pakistan-born cricketer’s ability to persevere under difficult circumstances. According to him, Khawaja has been a bit misunderstood as a player and as a person throughout his career which is something that a lot of people have held against him. Ponting insisted on remembering how got this century and also look at other instances in his career when things has been extremely difficult be he found a way to get the job done for himself and the team.

