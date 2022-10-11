Usman Khawaja Takes a Dig at Jos Buttler For Not Appealing Against Matthew Wade

Australia batter Matthew Wade’s deliberate obstruction of the field and England skipper Jos Buttler’s baffling decision to opt out from appealing against the act have been the talk of the town lately. The bizarre incident took place in the first match of the ongoing T20I series between England and Australia. With fans and pundits expressing their views on the matter, Australia batter Usman Khawaja has become the latest cricketer to weigh in on his take.

In a sly dig at Buttler, Khawaja had a laugh at the expense of the England skipper and said that he couldn’t believe that England did not appeal against Wade.

“Can’t believe they didn’t appeal," he wrote on Twitter along with a laughing emoji.

The series opener was on the knife edge with Australia at 170/5 and needing 39 runs off 23 balls to secure a win. That was when Wade edged a vicious bouncer from pacer Mark Wood onto his helmet and the ball eventually ballooned into the air.

Wood dashed towards the batter’s end in a frantic attempt to catch the ball but was blocked in his tracks by a visibly startled Wade, who extended his arm out and impeded the English bowler.

According to the rules, Wade would have been dismissed for obstructing a fielder, but England captain Jos Buttler opted not to appeal to the umpire. Though England prevailed in the close encounter after pacer Sam Curran successfully defended 16 runs in the ultimate over, Buttler’s decision left everyone aghast, and the skipper was lambasted by fans and experts alike.

Buttler revealed why he did not appeal for the dismissal in his post-match press conference, stating that he might have considered it in a higher-stakes contest.

“They asked if I wanted to appeal and I said ‘no’. I’ve only just got to Australia, so I thought just carry on with the game. It was hard because I didn’t know what I was appealing for. I could have asked some of the other boys to see if they had a better view but thought I would get on with the game. Maybe I should have asked a few of the lads," Buttler said.

Mathew Wade has emerged as Australia’s finisher in the T20 format and tried to get them over the line after surviving the incident but crumbled in the final over. The host team fell short in the first match of the series. Both sides are set to clash in the second encounter at the Manuka Oval today.

