Usman Khawaja to Miss The Birth of Second Child For Pakistan Tour

Australia batter Usman Khawaja may miss the birth of his second child, as it coincides with the tour of Pakistan. In a video uploaded by Cricket Australia, the veteran said that his wife knows cricket is a priority for him, and he is excited to play in Pakistan.

“She’s very understanding. She knows I love playing cricket, it’s very important to me. She’s very supportive of that, and she knows I try to support her in any way I can. It’s going to take me a lot to come back. It is Test cricket for Australia," said the 35-year-old.

“I was born there, (Pakistan) so it’ll be a nice, special moment to go over there. I think it will be great for Australian cricket too."

It will be the first time since 1998 that Australia will tour the sub-continent nation, after the visitors were apparently content with the security measures in place.

In March, Australia will travel to Pakistan where they will play three Tests, as many ODIs, and a one-off T20I.

