'Usme Sirf Menu Tha': Ashish Nehra's Hilarious Reply to Query on His 'Pen And Paper' Approach to Coaching in IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, who made their debut in IPL 2022, clinched the title following a dominant performance through the season. While fans lauded Pandya for his captaincy, Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra was also praised for his coaching, particularly for his “pen and paper" approach.

Instead of the fancy laptops and other devices that cricket coaches are usually seen with, these days, Nehra could regularly been seen going through a sheet of paper during GT’s matches.

While the tournament was still underway, former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra had tweeted how if GT maintained their form, other coaches would also give up laptops and “pick up pen and paper like Nehra Ji."

Well, if you are one of those who is wondering what the winning formula on that paper was, Nehra, in a recent interview, has spilled the beans.

However, his reply is not something many were expecting and it’s sure to leave you in splits.

The former India pacer said that there was nothing on paper and he still doesn’t understand why people believed there was something important on it.

“Paper pe sirf menu tha ki practice pe humara menu kya hoga (It only had menu for our practice session)," the former Indian international told Cricbuzz.

Following Gujarat Titans’ thumping victory in the IPL 2022 final against Rajasthan Royals, fans gave Nehra the title of “super coach".

However, the GT coach humbly declined it and said that he was just a “spectator" who was sitting outside.

Nehra also opined on India’s upcoming encounter with Australia at home.

He said that India should be focused on getting the team combination right in the run-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

“Close to the World Cup it’s not only about results," he said, highlighting how India is playing with three spinners at home, “something that most teams would not be doing in Australia."

India are to clash with Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series at Mohali tonight. Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who had been out of the squad due to injury, are set to make a comeback to international cricket. The duo will be eager to get their rhythm back before the big stake tournament in Australia.

