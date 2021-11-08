UT vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match, November 08, 01:30 PM IST

>UT vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh: Uttarakhand will be playing against Uttar Pradesh in the 76th match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The encounter is scheduled to be hosted at the Gurgaon Cricket Stadium on November 08, Monday at 01:30 PM IST. Coming into the Monday match, both Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will be low on confidence and they will be eying a comeback in the league.

Uttarakhand hasn’t shown any intent in the competition so far. The team has lost all their three league matches so far to succumb to a torrid outing. They are languishing at the bottom of the standings as the side is still struggling to find its first victory.

Uttar Pradesh are also not having a good time in the tournament. The team started off on a good note as they won their first game against Chandigarh quite comfortably. However, they have now lost two back-to-back matches to occupy fourth place in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh; here is everything you need to know:

>UT vs UP Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Uttarakhand vs Uttar Pradesh game.

>UT vs UP Live Streaming

The match between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will be streamed live on the Disney + Hostar app and website.

>UT vs UP Match Details

Uttarakhand will go up against Uttar Pradesh at the Gurgaon Cricket Stadium at 01:30 PM IST on November 08, Monday.

>UT vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Pritam Garg

>Vice-Captain- Robin Bist

>Suggested Playing XI for UT vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Vaibhav Bhatt

>Batters: Robin Bist, Jay Bista, Rinku Singh, Pritam Garg

>All-rounders: Swapnil Singh, Dikshanshu Negi, Akshdeep Nath

>Bowlers: Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Mayank Mishra

>UT vs UP Probable XIs:

>Uttarakhand: Dikshanshu Negi, Jay Bista, Avneesh Sudha, Vaibhav Bhatt (wk), Robin Bist, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Agrim Tiwari, Nikhil Kohli, Kunal Chandela (c), Swapnil Singh

>Uttar Pradesh: Mohsin Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Karan Sharma (c), Priyam Garg

