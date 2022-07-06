UTL vs RYLS Dream11 Prediction For Andhra Premier League 2022: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 6, 6:30 PM IST

UTL vs RYLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Andhra Premier League 2022 match between Uttarandhra Lions and Rayalaseema Kings: Uttarandhra Lions and Rayalaseema Kings will lock horns r in the second match of the Andhra Premier League 2022. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will play host for the game on July 6, Wednesday.

Uttarandhra Lions and Rayalaseema Kings are two of the strongest sides in the competition and a good battle of cricket is expected on Wednesday. K Srikar Bharat will be donning the skipper hat for Uttarandhra Lions.

They have Sanaboyina Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, and D Swaroop Kumar as key players. Rayalaseema Kings will be led by P Girinath Reddy. The team has built a relatively younger squad for the league. K N Prudhvi Raj, Shaik Rasheed, Bodavarapu Sudhakar, and Abhishek Reddy are expected to be the standout performers for the side.

Ahead of the match between the Uttarandhra Lions and Rayalaseema Kings, here is everything you need to know:

UTL vs RYLS Telecast

Uttarandhra Lions vs Rayalaseema Kings game will not be telecast in India.

UTL vs RYLS Live Streaming

The UTL vs RYLS fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UTL vs RYLS Match Details

Uttarandhra Lions and Rayalaseema Kings will play against each other at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at 6:30 PM IST on July 6, Wednesday.

UTL vs RYLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Adivishnu Surya

Vice-Captain: Prasanth Kumar

Suggested Playing XI for UTL vs RYLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Srikar Bharat

Batters: Gutta Rohit, Shaik Rasheed, Prasanth Kumar

All-rounders: Adivishnu Surya, Vijaya Sai Koushik, Girinath Reddy, Sk Noor Basha

Bowlers: Dasari Swaroop Kumar, E Dharani Kumar, B Santosh Kumar

UTL vs RYLS Probable XIs

Uttarandhra Lions: Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Gjs Pruthvi Raju, Gutta Rohit, Nadimpalli Dattatreya Varma, Gulfaam Saleh, P Subramnayam, Podugu Darpan Rachit, Sk Noor Basha, Mohammad Rafi, Vijaya Sai Koushik

Rayalaseema Kings: K N Prudhvi Raj, Prasanth Kumar, Abhishek Reddy, Sai Sandeep, B Vinay, Adivishnu Surya, Girinath Reddy, B Santosh Kumar, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Shaik Rasheed, E Dharani Kumar

