Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Rishabh Pant in Hospital

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited India cricketer Rishabh Pant at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Pant who undergoing treatment for multiple injuries he sustained during a horrific car accident early morning Friday .

According to news agency PTI, the 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is stable and his condition is improving.

Dhami was spent nearly an hour a the private facility while speaking with Pant’s mother, sister and doctors.

The chief minister assured them that the state government will give all help for the treatment of the cricketer.

Earlier in the day, Dhami announced that the Haryana roadways driver and conductor who rushed to the cricketer’s rescue immediately after the accident and helped save his life will be honoured on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Pant’s luxury car had hit a road divider near Roorkee on Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday morning and burst into flames, causing multiple injuries to the cricketer who had a miraculous escape.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand police has rejected rumours of Pant being in inebriated condition during the incident. They have also denied his vehicle was overspeeding.

DDCA director Shyam Sharma has said should there be a need, Pant will be airlifted to Delhi for further treatment.

“A team of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we’ll shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we’ll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery," Sharma said.

Pant was driving from Delhi to his home in Roorkee to spend new year with his family there when the accident occurred. A Haryana Roadways driver rushed to the spot and pulled the cricketer out from the vehicle before it caught fire.

Social media was flooded with concerns and prayers for his quick recovery while India captain Rohit Sharma, currently on vacation, reportedly called up the hospital to enquire about his teammate’s health.

With PTI Inputs

