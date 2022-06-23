VCC vs DNA Dream11 Team Prediction For ECS Austria 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 23, 4 PM IST

VCC vs DNA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Austria 2022 match between Vienna CC and Donaustadt: Donaustadt will have a face-off with Vienna CC in the Thursday ECS Austra 2022 match at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The two teams are doing well in the league and are expected to give a tough fight on June 23.

Donaustadt are second in the points table with three wins from four league matches. The cricket club made a poor start by losing its first game against Indian Vienna by 10 runs. However, they quickly caused a turnaround and are on a three-match winning streak. In their most recent game, they defeated the Austrian Cricket Tigers by six wickets.

Speaking of Vienna CC, they are occupying third place in the points table with two wins and as many losses. Vienna will be aiming for a comeback on Thursday as they endured a three-wicket loss against Pakistan CC in their most recent match. Vienna bowlers need to get back their rhythm as in the previous fixture, they failed to defend the total of 121 runs.

Ahead of the match between the Vienna CC and Donaustadt, here is everything you need to know:

VCC vs DNA Telecast

Vienna CC vs Donaustadt game will not be telecast in India.

VCC vs DNA Live Streaming

The VCC vs DNA fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

VCC vs DNA Match Details

Vienna CC and Donaustadt will play against each other at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 4:00 PM IST on June 23, Thursday.

VCC vs DNA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Aman Ahmadzai

Vice-Captain - Aziz Khatak

Suggested Playing XI for VCC vs DNA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton Norris

Batters: Himanshu Jha, Vamsi Golla, Ali Rahemi, Wali Khan, Aman Ahmadzai

All-rounders: Mohammad Safi, Aziz Khatak

Bowlers: Janan Ghelzai, Abdul Rahman, Ishak Safi

VCC vs DNA2 Probable XIs:

Vienna CC: Mark Simpson Parker, Zeshan Arif, Quinton Norris, Daniel Eckstein, Himanshu Jha, Vamsi Golla, Ali Rahemi, Farhan Mohideen, Janan Ghelzai, Aziz Khatak, Muneeb Ansari

Donaustadt: Mohammad Safi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mohammad Sadiq, Aman Ahmadzai, Wali Khan, Buset Omari, Ishak Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Abdul Rahman, Noor Ahmadzai, Paygham Omari

