VCC VS INV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECS Austria 2022, Seebarn Cricket Ground, 2:00 PM IST

VCC VS INV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCC VS INV ECS Austria 2022 match 17 between Vienna CC vs Indian CC Vienna: In the 17th match of the ECS Austria 2022, Vienna Cricket Club (VCC) will take on Indian CC Vienna (INV) on June 24. The match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 2:00 pm IST. Both teams have struggled in this year’s ECS tournament, mainly due to their inconsistency.

Vienna CC was defeated by Donaustadt in their most recent encounter. VCC has several veteran cricketers like Jaweed Zadran, Shahil Momin, and Daniel Eckstein in their squad. Their rising star Ali Rahemi has also been in the limelight due to his amazing performances. But the team has not performed well in pressure situations, especially in the death overs, which has cost VCC crucial points in the previous matches.

This season, Indian Vienna has played six matches and has secured victory in just two of them. They defeated the Austrian Cricket Tigers by five wickets in the previous match. They will be looking to build on the momentum and bag another victory on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Vienna CC vs Indian CC Vienna; here is everything you need to know:

VCC VS INV Telecast

The match between Vienna CC and Austria Cricket Tigers will not be telecast in India.

VCC VS INV Live Streaming

The match between Vienna CC and Austria Cricket Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VCC VS INV Match Details

The VCC VS INV match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn on Friday, June 24, at 2:00 pm IST.

VCC VS INV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mehar Cheema

Vice-Captain: Himanshu Jha

Suggested Playing XI for VCC VS INV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton Norris, Mehar Cheema

Batters: Navin Wijesekera, Himanshu Jha, Ranjit Singh

All-rounders: Daud Zadran, Kunal Joshi, Gill Shamsher

Bowlers: Amandeep Chhabra, Divith Wijesekara, Khitab Omari

Vienna CC vs Indian CC Vienna Possible XIs

Vienna CC Predicted Line-up: Quinton Norris (wk), Himanshu Jha, Vamsi Golla, Ali Rahemi, Zeshan Arif, Navin Wijesekera, Hamid Khan, Janan Ghelzai, Junaid Syed, Sivakrishna Donepudi, Divith Wijesekara

Indian CC Vienna Predicted Line-up: Ranjit Singh, Iqbal Hossain, Kunal Joshi (c), Gill Shamsher, Mehar Cheema (wk), Ahmad Ghani, Iqbal Singh, Daud Zadran, Sumer Shergill, Khitab Omari, Amandeep Chhabra

