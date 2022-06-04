VCC vs PRS Dream11 Team Prediction: Vinohrady vs Prague Spartans, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's ECS T10- Czech Republic, VCC vs PRS match, June 4, Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague, 2:30 pm IST

VCC vs PRS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10- Czech Republic match 22 between Vinohrady vs Prague Spartans: Vinohrady (VCC) will take on Prague Spartans (PRS) in the 22nd match of the ECS T10- Czech Republic tournament. The riveting contest will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague on Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Both the teams have some amazing players at their disposal and would be hoping to make the most of their potential. Vinohrady’s wicket-keeping batter Shobhit Bhatia has been in tremendous form and has an impressive strike rate of 144.55 in the 10-over format. In the bowling department, right-arm pacer Shubhranshu Chaudhary will be leading the Vinohrady attack.

The Prague Spartans will be dependent on batters Varun Mehta and Jagannivasan for putting up a respectable score while the bowling department will be led by Suhaib Wani and Shanmugam Ravi.

Ahead of the match between Vinohrady and Prague Spartans; here is everything you need to know:

VCC vs PRS Telecast

The Vinohrady vs Prague Spartans match will not be telecast in India.

VCC vs PRS Live Streaming

The match between Vinohrady and Prague Spartans is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

VCC vs PRS Match Details

The VCC vs PRS match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague on Saturday, June 4 at 2:30 pm IST.

VCC vs PRS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shohbit Bhatia

Vice-Captain: Shoumyadeep Rakshit

Suggested Playing XI for VCC vs PRS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shohbit Bhatia, Varun Mehta

Batsmen: Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Arun Konda, Shoumyadeep Rakshit

All-rounders: Yashkumar Patel, Neeraj Tyagi, Farooq Shaik

Bowlers: Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Shanmugam Ravi, Vineet Mahajan

Vinohrady vs Prague Spartans Possible Starting XI:

Vinohrady Predicted Starting Line-up: Shohbit Bhatia, Siddarth Goud, Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Anil Saini, Yashkumar Patel, Joe Cope, Arshad Hayat, Shubranshu Chaudhary, Arshad Ali, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Kyle Gilham

Prague Spartans Predicted Starting Line-up: Varun Mehta (wk), Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Arun Konda, Neeraj Tyagi, Prem Nandivala, Satyajit Sengupta, Farooq Shaik, Dheeraj Thakur, Suhaib Wani, Shanmugam Ravi

