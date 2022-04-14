VCC vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match between Voorburg and Salland: Voorburg will be bidding to continue their unbeaten ride in the ECS Netherlands as they will take on Salland in two back-to-back matches. Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle will host the two games on Thursday.
Voorburg are at the top of the points table with four wins from as many games. They defeated Sparta Cricket in their opening games by eight and ten wickets. The team followed it up with two more wins against Punjab Rotterdam. Voorburg batters are in splendid form in the league and they will hope to continue the momentum on Thursday as well.
Coming to Salland, they need to make amends to do well in the league. They have lost four out of six league games. Salland are heading into the games after losing their last two matches against Punjab Rotterdam by ten wickets and 42 runs.
Ahead of the match between Voorburg and Salland; here is everything you need to know:
VCC vs SAL Telecast
Voorburg vs Salland game will not be telecast in India
VCC vs SAL Live Streaming
The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
VCC vs SAL Match Details
The match will be played at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle at 04:30 PM IST on April 14, Thursday.
VCC vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain - Hashim Khan
Vice-Captain - Floris De Lange
Suggested Playing XI for VCC vs SAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Pasan Piyaranga, Floris De Lange, Bas de Leede
Batters: Lokesh Kamti, Hashim Khan, Nehaan Gigani
All-rounders: Hamid Wardak, Victor Lubbers
Bowlers: Jarri Ullah, Gul Nasir, Ali Qasim
VCC vs SAL Probable XIs:
Voorburg: Ali Qasim, Navjot Singh, Musa Ahmad, Bas de Leede(c), Floris De Lange(Wk), Nehaan Gigani, Amrit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma, Rehan Waheed, Harold Vogelaar
Salland: Akhil Gopinath, Gijs van Seventer, Andy Malhari, Jarri Ullah, Hamid Wardak, Victor Lubbers (c), Reinder Lubbers, Hashim Khan, Pasan Piyaranga (wk), Lokesh Kamti, Gul Nasir
