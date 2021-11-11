VCT vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Australian One-Day Cup 2021 match between Victoria and New South Wales:Victoria and New South Wales will lock horns against each other in the sixth match of the Australian One-Day Cup 2021. The much-anticipated game will be hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 09:05 am IST on November 12. Both Victoria and New South Wales will be playing their first match of the Australian One-Day Cup 2021 on Friday.

Victoria and New South Wales last played in the Sheffield Shield 2021-22. Victoria had a tremendous outing in the Sheffield Shield. The team secured victory in both their league matches. Victoria defeated New South Wales in their first game by 204 runs,followed by another victory over the same opposition by 174 runs. They finished at fourth place with eight points.

New South Wales, on the other hand, finished at the last place in the Sheffield Shield 2021-22. The team lost both their matches against Victoria and will be hoping for redemption in the Australia One Day Cup.

>Ahead of the match between Victoria and New South Wales; here is everything you need to know:

>VCT vs NSW Telecast

Victoria vs New South Wales game will not be telecasted in India

>VCT vs NSW Live Streaming

The Australian One-Day Cup 2021 is streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>VCT vs NSW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 09:05 am IST on November 12, Friday.

>VCT vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sean Abbott

Vice-Captain:Peter Handscomb

>Suggested Playing XI for VCT vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Peter Handscomb

Batters: Nic Maddinson, Daniel Hughes, Marcus Harris, Kurtis Patterson

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Scott Boland, Tanveer Sangha

>VCT vs NSW Probable XIs:

Victoria: James Pattinson, James Seymour, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (c), Nic Maddinson, Scott Boland, Jon Holland, Jonathan Merlo, Sam Harper (wk), Matthew Short, Will Sutherland

New South Wales: Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Kurtis Patterson (c), Harry Conway, Jason Sangha, Peter Nevill (wk), Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Tanveer Sangha, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott

