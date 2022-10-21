VCT vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s Marsh One Day Cup 2022-23 Qualifiers match between Victoria and Western Australia: One of Australia’s premier domestic tournaments, the Marsh Cup is underway and in match number 8, defending champions Western Australia will clash against Victoria. The match is slated for Saturday, October 22, and will be played at the Junction Oval stadium in Melbourne.

Western Australia dished out two comprehensive performances in their first two matches of the tournament. Openers Josh Philippe and D’Arcy Short are in a rich vein of form. The duo has already smashed centuries in the tournament. With consecutive wins under their belt, the Ashton Turner-led side will look to clinch their third win on Saturday.

Victoria were at the receiving end of the onslaught when Philippe struck his hundred. They will be up for retribution for the 5 wicket defeat in this encounter. Peter Handscomb and his time men would have chalked out their plans better and will want to stun the defending champions. Keep an eye on in-form batters Marcus Harris and Scott Boland.

Ahead of the match between Victoria and Western Australia; here is everything you need to know:

VCT vs WAU Telecast

The match between Victoria and Western Australia will not be broadcast in India.

VCT vs WAU Live Streaming

The match between Victoria and Western Australia will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VCT vs WAU Match Details

The match between Victoria and Western Australia will be played at Junction Oval stadium in Melbourne, on Saturday, October 22, at 4:30 am IST.

VCT vs WAUDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Peter Handscomb

Vice-Captain: Darcey Short

Suggested Playing XI for VCT vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keepers: Joshua Philippe, Peter Handscomb

Batsmen: Marcus Harris, Scott Boland, Cameron Bancroft

All-rounders: Will Sutherland, Darcey Short, Hilton Cartwright

Bowlers: Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Jhye Richardson

Victoria and Western Australia Possible Starting XI:

Victoria Predicted Starting Line-up: Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Fraser-McGurk, Will Pucovski, Will Sutherland, Marcus Short, J Merlo, Peter Handscomb(c & wk), Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Perry

Western Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Ashton Turner (c), Hilton Cartwright, Darcey Short, Aaron Hardie, Joshua Philippe (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Jhye Richardson, JP Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, JS Paris, Lance Morris

