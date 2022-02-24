Victoria Women vs ACT Meteors Women Dream11, VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Latest Update, VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Win, VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 App, VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 2021, VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Live Streaming

VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match between Victoria Women and ACT Meteors Women:

The seventh match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 will see Victoria Women squaring off against ACT Meteors Women. The match will be conducted at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 04:30 AM IST on February 25, Friday. Both Victoria Women and ACT Meteors Women will be searching for their first victory in the competition.

Victoria Women lost their first two games against New South Wales Women by five wickets and 26 runs. In both the matches, the team was let down by the bowlers as they conceded 274 and 300 runs in 50 overs. Two back-to-back losses have pushed the team to rock bottom.

Advertisement

As far as ACT Meteors are concerned, they also suffered a loss in their opening match against New South Wales. The team was horrible with the bat as the players could score only 53 runs while following a total of 260 runs. Meteors’ were saved from their second consecutive loss as their second game against NSW was abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Victoria Women and ACT Meteors Women; here is everything you need to know:

VCT-W vs AM-W Telecast

The VCT-W vs AM-W match will not be telecasted in India.

VCT-W vs AM-W Live Streaming

The Victoria Women vs ACT Meteors Women fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

VCT-W vs AM-W Match Details

The VCT-W vs AM-W match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 04:30 AM IST on February 25, Friday.

VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Angela Reakes

Vice-Captain- Sophie Day

Suggested Playing XI for VCT-W vs AM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicole Faltum

Batters: Meg Lanning, Katie Mack, Angela Reakes, Anna Lanning

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Olivia Porter

Bowlers: Samantha Bates, Amy Yates, Nicola Hancock, Sophie Day

VCT-W vs AM-W Probable XIs:

Victoria Women: Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning, Anna Lanning, Rhiann O’Donnell, Amy Vine, Ellyse Perry, Samantha Bates, Sophie Day, Kim Garth, Tayla Vlaeminck, Annabel Sutherland

ACT Meteors Women: Kayla burton, Angela Reakes, Katie Mack, Madeline Penna, Rebecca Carter, Carly Leeson, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Nicola Hancock, Olivia Porter, Allison McGrath

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here