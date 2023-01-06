VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Victoria women will take on the New South Wales Breakers at the Junction Oval in the 24th match of the Women’s National Cricket League. The Victoria women team would have the psychological edge in this battle, having defeated New South Wales in their last encounter on January 5.

The team from Victoria won by a huge margin of 88 runs, with Ellyse Perry scoring an impressive 147 runs from 125 balls. She was superbly assisted by a century from Nicole Faltum, helping them post a huge total of 321.

The women from New South Wales didn’t have an answer to Victoria’s spells as they finished their innings with a total of 233 runs on the board. Apart from a 52-ball 48 from Sammy-Jo Johnson nobody else from the side really got going on the day.

Both teams are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table with Victoria in fifth place with 10 points and two victories after five games. The New South Wales Breakers also sit in a lowly sixth position with two victories in seven games, thus making a victory all the more important for both sides.

Ahead of the match between Victoria women and New South Wales Breakers, here is all you need to know

VCT-W vs NSW-W Telecast

This match will not be telecast in India

VCT-W vs NSW-W Live Streaming

The match between VCT-W vs NSW-W is available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Match Details

The Victoria Women vs New South Wales Breakers Women match will be played on Saturday, January 7 at 4:30 am IST.

The VCT-W vs NSW-W team prediction

Captain: E Perry

Vice-captain: A Sutherland

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: T Wilson, N Faltum

Batter: E Perry, KJ Garth, Phoebe Litchfield,

All-rounders: A Sutherland, SJ Johnson, S Molineux

Bowlers: M Brown, E Hoskin, S Day

VCT-W vs NSW-W Possible Starting XI:

Victoria women cricket team: RK O’Donnell, KJ Garth, E Perry, N Faltum, Sophie Reid, A Sutherland, Tess Flintoff, S Molineux(C), G Wareham, S Bates, S Day

New South Wales Breakers women cricket team: Phoebe Litchfield, EA Burns, A Gardner(C), SJ Johnson, Jade Allen, T Wilson, LG Smith, HJ Darlington, M Brown, L Cheatle, E Hoskin

