VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match between Victoria and New South Wales Breakers:

The third match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 will see Victoria locking horns with New South Wales Breakers. The match will be conducted at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 04:30 AM IST on December 19, Sunday.

The first match between the two sides saw New South Wales Breakers drawing the first blood. The team hammered Victoria by five wickets to gather two crucial points. Batting in the first innings, Victoria posted 270 runs on the scoreboard. Annabel Sutherland top-scored for her team with a knock of 57 runs.

The team failed to defend the score as New South Wales Breakers scored a comfortable victory in the 44th over only. Rachael Haynes was the star of the match for the Breakers. The opening batter slammed 96 runs off 119 deliveries to take her team home.

New South Wales are currently second in the standings while the loss has pushed Victoria to the second-last position.

Ahead of the match between Victoria and New South Wales Breakers; here is everything you need to know:

VCT-W vs NSW-W Telecast

The VCT-W vs NSW-W match will not be telecasted in India.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Live Streaming

The Victoria vs New South Wales Breakers fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Match Details

The VCT-W vs NSW-W match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 04:30 AM IST on December 19, Sunday.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Hannah Darlington

Vice-Captain- Phoebe Litchfield

Suggested Playing XI for VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Amy Vine, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Hannah Darlington, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Jade Allen, Samantha Bates, Lauren Smith

VCT-W vs NSW-W Probable XIs:

Victoria: Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Tayla Vlaeminck, Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning, Amy Vine, Anna Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Samantha Bates, Ella Hayward, Annabel Sutherland

New South Wales Breakers: Ashleigh Gardner, Hannah Darlington, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Smith, Jade Allen, Alyssa Healy, Rachel Trenaman

