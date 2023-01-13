Veda Krishnamurthy Ties the Knot with Circketer Arjun Hoysala on her Late Mother's Birthday: See Photos

India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy has officially tied the knot on Thursday with Karnataka First Class player Arjun Hoysala in a quiet court affair in Bengaluru. Surprisingly, Veda got her marriage registered on the birthday of her mother, whom she lost to Covid in April 2021.

The 30-year-old had earlier revealed the decision to officially get married on this date to former India women’s team coach WV Raman on a weekly show. On Thursday, she took to her official Instagram account to share the pictures of her big day. The couple could be seen signing the documents at the registrar’s office and posing together.

“Mr and Mrs!!! This one’s for you Amma your birthday will remain special always love you Akka #justmarried 12.01.23 #newlife #wedding," Veda’s post read.

Back in 2021, Veda lost her mother to covid in April 2021 during the horrific second wave of the virus across the globe. A couple of weeks later, her 45-year-old sister Vatsala Shivakumar also succumbed to the deadly virus in a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru.

Last year, the Indian cricketer announced her engagement with Arjun, sharing photos of their special moments on social media and the images have gone viral. The photo of Arjun kneeling before Veda Krishnamurthy and proposing to her had gone viral.

Arjun, a left-handed batter, has played for Karnataka in Ranji Trophy. He had also played for various franchises in the Karnataka Premier League.

Veda Krishnamurthy, an all-rounder who is a member of the Karnataka women’s cricket team, has played 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is. She was part of the Indian team in the ODI World Cup in 2017 and the T20 World Cup in 2020.

Veda Krishnamurthy has been going through a rough patch after losing her mother and sister to Covid-19. She is presently not in the Indian team and working her ways to get back into the side.

(With Agency Inputs)

