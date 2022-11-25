Vegan Virat Kohli Breaks 'Biggest Myth' of A Follower Who Said, 'You Can't be Muscular If You Don't Eat Meat'

Virat Kohli has set high standards with his work ethic and consistency. Virat is currently on a break from his work duties. But the prolific batter is training extensively even when on a break. Recently, Virat shared an uplifting Reel on Instagram where he can be seen working out in the gym. Moreover, Virat’s chiselled physique is much visible in the Reel and netizens have been left awestruck by his sculpted abs and legs.

Several fans commented under Virat’s post and appreciated his commitment and discipline. However, one particular comment caught the attention of the star India batter. One Instagram user wrote, “And then they say you can’t be muscular if you don’t eat meat." Virat replied to this comment and wrote, “hahaha the biggest myth in the world."

It is worth mentioning that Kohli was a huge foodie when he was a teenager. He used to relish food items like chole bhature and mutton biryani. But the 34-year-old has changed his food habits to a great extent and turned into a vegetarian.

Both Virat and wife Anushka Sharma are animal lovers and they have adopted a meat-free lifestyle. They had even invested in a homegrown plant-based meat company earlier this year.

Although India crashed out from the T20 World Cup in the semi-final, the former India captain had a dream tournament. Virat scored 296 runs in the whole tournament and finished as the highest run-scorer of the World Cup. It can be said with certainty that Virat has rediscovered his mojo. He will be keen to maintain his run-scoring prowess when India takes on Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series and two Test matches. Virat has always enjoyed playing against Bangladesh and has scored heavily against the Bangla Tigers. His last Test hundred also came against Bangladesh. Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will hope that Virat’s purple patch continues in that series as well.

Team India is currently touring New Zealand. But Kohli isn’t a part of that tour as he was rested alongside other senior players. India is doing quite well in the absence of several star players. The Men in Blue have already registered a rare T20I series victory against the Kiwis when the third match ended in a tie.

