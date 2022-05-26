Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Velocity vs Trailblazers Live Cricket Score: Velocity, Trailblazers Lock Horns with Final Berth at Stake

Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Velocity vs Trailblazers Live Score: Velocity and Trailblazers are set to lock horns on Thursday night in Pune with an eye on the final spot of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. The game will decide the finalists who will feature in the crucial face-off on May 28. Read More
TOSS: Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first vs Trailblazers. Smriti Mandhana of Trailblazers was disappointed to lose the toss. One change each for the teams. Simran replaces Maya in Velocity XI, Meghna comes in for Trailblazers
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Women’s T20 Challenge game between Velocity vs Trailblazers
Ahead of the encounter, here are all the much-needed details that you would need to know:
When will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Velocity (VEL) vs Trailblazers (TRL) start?
The third Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match will be played at 7:30 pm IST on May 26, Thursday.
Where will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Velocity (VEL) vs Trailblazers (TRL) be played?
The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
What time will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Velocity (VEL) vs Trailblazers (TRL) begin?
The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Velocity (VEL) vs Trailblazers (TRL) match?
The Velocity vs Trailblazers match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Velocity (VEL) vs Trailblazers (TRL) match?
Velocity vs Trailblazers match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
