Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Velocity vs Trailblazers Live Cricket Score: Velocity, Trailblazers Lock Horns with Final Berth at Stake

It’s a must-win tire for the Trailblazers who are currently reeling at the last place in the points table as they lost to Supernovas by 49 runs. The team needs to win the Thursday game by a huge margin to stay alive in the final race. Velocity, on the other hand, will be confident as they are placed second with a win. Even if they fail to win against Trailblazers, Velocity need to reduce the margin of their defeat to ensure that their run rate is better.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Ahead of the encounter, here are all the much-needed details that you would need to know:

When will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Velocity (VEL) vs Trailblazers (TRL) start?

The third Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match will be played at 7:30 pm IST on May 26, Thursday.

Where will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Velocity (VEL) vs Trailblazers (TRL) be played?

The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Velocity (VEL) vs Trailblazers (TRL) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Velocity (VEL) vs Trailblazers (TRL) match?

The Velocity vs Trailblazers match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Velocity (VEL) vs Trailblazers (TRL) match?

Velocity vs Trailblazers match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here