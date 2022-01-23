India went into the third ODI with pride at stake as they took on South Africa in Cape Town. It was on the cards that India might make some wholesale changes, but dropping Venkatesh Iyer was not on the cards. So when KL Rahul mentioned that the 27-year-old was dropped, it raised a few eyebrows. Mainly it was Aakash Chopra who made his intentions clear.

“One thing that has really surprised me is that Venkatesh Iyer cannot be unfit. I really can’t digest this fact. Because that doesn’t make sense at all. You played him only twice, handed him the ball only once and then you drop him in the next match. You are once again going with only five bowlers. I’m not 100 per cent with the fact…Iyer has been dropped," he said.

Usually could have brought a certain balance into the squad as the fourth seaming option in the side, and could have also doubled up as someone who would bat big in the lower middle order. KL Rahul didn’t even give him the ball in the first ODI. In the second ODI, he got the ball only well after the 20th over. Earlier India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final ODI against South Africa here on Sunday.

Having already lost the series, India have made four changes with Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Prasidh Krishna coming into the playing XI.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Venkatesh Iyer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar miss out. For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi.

Hosts South Africa have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Speaking at the toss, Rahul said that India have made four changes in their playing XI for this match.

