'Venkatesh Iyer is a Proven Match-winner': Former India International Backs Allrounder's Selection For South Africa ODIs

Meanwhile, former India international Reetinder Singh Sodhi has weighed in on Venkatesh Iyer’s selection for the upcoming ODI leg of the ongoing South Africa tour. The former allrounder said that the selectors have reposed their faith in performing players.

Iyer’s India call-up was not unexpected since the 27-year-old, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic circuit, has been in rich vein of form of late. It was thanks to his exploits during the UAE-leg of IPL 2021 that he earned his maiden India call-up for the home series against New Zealand last year. And became the first player to make his debut under Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid era.

His form with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the UAE drove the franchise into the final despite them having a poor start to the season. Iyer had a terrific outing once IPL 2021 resumed in UAE, hitting four fifties in 10 games.

Recently, during a discussion with Sportskeeda, Sodhi was asked if the allrounder’s elevation is part of the solution to find a backup or replacement for Hardik Pandya. Sodhi responded that the “perform or perish" rule should always be there in cricket and the national selectors have shown that such confidence will be shown in “whoever performs," while others should be shown the way out, irrespective of the player’s seniority or greatness.

He also mentioned that Iyer has already demonstrated his match-winning skills in IPL and domestic cricket. Pointing out his match-winning ability, the 41-year-old said, “Iyer is a proven match-winner, the way he has played in the recent IPL and in domestic cricket, he has proven his credentials there."

He added that the Indore-born player has been given the opportunity at the right time, unlike others who are not so fortunate to get a call-up when they are in form.

Iyer has so far played three T20Is, all against New Zealand. However, he did not get much opportunity to showcase his skills during the series. He will hope to make an impression during the three ODIs in South Africa slated for later this month.

