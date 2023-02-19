Venkatesh Prasad, Aakash Chopra Disagree On Issue of KL Rahul On Social Media

Former cricketers showed how they both disagreed with each other on the issue of KL Rahul on social media. On Saturday, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad had slammed KL Rahul for yet another failure. Nevertheless, Aakash Chopra disagreed and let Prasad know that he could have considered the timing of his tweet.

“Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing’"

Meanwhile, in reply Prasad said: “Honestly doesn’t matter, Aakash. In my view it is very fair criticism even if he scores a half century in the second innings. And between the match or after the match is irrelevant here. Best wishes for your lovely videos on YT, i do enjoy them."

KL Rahul is going through some tough times. Not only he struggled to score, he also fielded poor once at Kotla when he didn’t see Usman Khawaja shot.

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has come down heavily over KL Rahul whose poor form continues to hurt India in the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy. India are up against Australia in the second Test match in New Delhi at Arun Jaitley Stadium where he again failed to live upto the billing. Replying to Australia’s total of 263, India began cautiously but Rahul was out early on day 2.

“And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is …," tweeted former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad who replied to his old thread of tweets criticising KL Rahul who was preferred over youngsters like Shubman Gill in the side.

