Vernon Philander Takes Legal Action Against Cricket South Africa Over Breach of Contract

Veteran seamer Vernon Philander has taken legal action against former Cricket South Africa officials over breach of contract during his playing days for the national team. Philander announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. Being one of the consistent red-ball pacers, he claimed 224 wickets in 64 Tests at an average of 22.3.

Philander revealed the CSA offered him a new contract in 2018 as the board was in a very tight spot when several South Africa players were leaving the national team for Kolpak deals in England.

“It was during the 2018 tour of Sri Lanka when Cricket SA were very concerned about players leaving the national team and taking up Kolpak contracts in England. We had just lost a host of bowlers like Kyle (Abbott), Marchant (de Lange), Parny (Wayne Parnell) to Kolpak and Morne Morkel also retired to join Surrey. CSA were worried about losing more and they were aware that I had plenty of offers from a number of English counties," Philander exclusively told IOL Sport.

The veteran pacer admitted that he agreed to that new contract and was happy with the proposal offered by CSA.

“It was during these meetings that it was discussed that my contract would be upgraded if I remained eligible for the Proteas. After the meetings, I immediately called Arthur and told him I was happy with the proposal and that I would continue playing for the Proteas in terms of the new agreements." Philander added.

However, the 36-year-old revealed that he received the promised amount for only one year as CSA introduced a ranking system and it cited the reason for not playing franchise cricket for his downgrade, despite him being in the list of ICC Test Rankings.

“I was paid the new amount for the next season, but not the following year. I was told that due to me not playing franchise cricket they could not pay me what was previously agreed upon. This has no bearing on my national contract. They presented their ‘ranking system’ which made no sense as I had actually gone up in the ICC Test rankings." he added.

