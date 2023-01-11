'Very Disappointed, I Had About 30 Overs to Bat': Shubman Gill Rues Missing Out on a Century in Guwahati

With Rohit Sharma declaring Shubman Gill as his opening partner in ODIs, eyebrows were raised considering what that meant for Ishan Kishan who had recently struck a record-breaking double-century while opening for India. With KL Rahul doubling up as wicketkeeper, it was certain that Ishan won’t find a place in India’s eleven for the first ODI against Sri Lanka. a call which raised eyebrows.

Not that Gill has done much wrong in ODIs but the fact that dropping someone who broke the record for the fastest double-ton in the format’s history in his last innings is a decision that’s hard to digest.

However, Gill justified the faith put in him by his captain Rohit by scoring a brisk half-century that set the platform for a mammoth total in Guwahai. The youngster scored 70 off 60 while adding 143 runs for the first wicket.

“It feels good when your captain backs you," Gill said during a post-match interaction with the media. “This was the conversation we had in the practice sessions that I would look to play my natural game whatever I’m doing in the one-dayers. Just look to continue the momentum."

After Rohit (83 off 67) and Gill struck sublime half-centuries, Virat Kohli peeled off a century to help India post 373/7.

Gill though was disappointed for losing his wicket in the 20th over and letting go of a bright chance to convert his innings into a big total.

“Definitely, I was very disappointed to get out on 70. I did all the hard work to get going and get a big one for the team. I got out in the 20th over, I had about 30 overs to bat," the 23-year-old said.

While defending the total, India had reduced Sri Lanka to 206/8 at one stage before their captain Dasun Shanaka began pummelling India bowlers to give some respectability to his team’s final score.

Shanaka remained unbeaten on 108 as SL finished with 306/8.

“I don’t think bowling is a concern, we bowled pretty well. We got them eight down on that wicket and there was dew as well. It was not easy bowl when you are bowling second with that much dew," Gill defended India bowlers.

“It’s not easy to control the wet ball. Sometimes the spinners can go out of the game but that did not happen in this match. Both Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) bhai and Axar (Patel) bhai bowled really well. It’s a challenge to field as well, sometimes the balls skids off the field and it’s hard to catch the ball because its wet. It’s like playing with butter in your hands. it’s not easy to bowl when there’s dew," he added.

