'Very Powerful What He's Done': Joe Root Lavishes High Praise on Ben Stokes

Joe Root has praised talismanic allrounder Ben Stokes for opening up on his personal struggles, shedding light on what he’s endured through his career, the events that have impacted him mentally so much so that he had to seek professional help and take medication to deal with anxiety.

The revelations have been made in Ben Stokes: Phoenix From The Ashes - a documentary on the England Test captain that charts the highs and lows of his career so far.

Root, who is a close friend of Stokes, has praised him for taking the ‘powerful’ step to give a rare insight into who the star cricketer really is.

“I think it’s very powerful what he’s done, to be honest," Root was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “To share his journey and his story and everything that he’s had to go through. Not just with us as team but the rest of the world. I think it’s quite a powerful thing and, you know, I can’t see how it won’t better the environment that we’re playing in. And it takes great courage and shows great leadership actually, that it’s okay to not be okay sometimes, and to ask for help and go and do what he’s done. So it can only be a good thing."

“When you see everything that he’s dealt with and put it all together and think that’s only in a four- or five-year period - wow. You can forget that. Everything that’s engulfed that period of time and weighed upon him throughout that journey, and I think it’s quite remarkable actually that he is where he is now having been through all that," he added.

Root said Stokes has given a ‘wake-up call’.

“I think it’s just a great example to everyone that regardless of what may be perceived on the outside everyone has those vulnerabilities and can get themselves into a very difficult place. To come from there you do need help and support from others. It’s a great wake-up call. You’ve got to make sure the guys around you [are okay] and do what you can to reach out when the time’s right or if you see something," he said.

