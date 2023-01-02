'Very Unfortunate, He Would've Made a Big Difference': Hardik Pandya Wishes Speedy Recovery to Rishabh Pant

As Rishabh Pant recovers from a horrifying accident, India T20I captain Hardik Pandya has said the team will definitely be impacted by his absence but right now, the team is only praying for him to get better in quick time. Pant reportedly lost control of his vehicle during the early hours of last Friday and ended up colliding with a divider.

He suffered injuries on head, back, knee and ankle and is currently admitted in the Max Hospital in Dehradun. In a positive development on Monday, the wicketkeeper-batter was shifted from ICU to a private ward.

“What happened is very unfortunate," Pandya said on the eve of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka set to be played in Mumbai. “No one had any control about it and as a team, we wish him (Pant) all the best. Our love and prayers are always with him and we wish he has a speedy recovery."

Pandya said Pant’s presence adds a balance to the team.

“Obviously, he was very important but now everyone knows where the situation stands. If Rishabh would also have been there, it would have made a big difference, yes, because of the kind of player he is. But now that he is not there, it is something, we can’t control," he said.

However, in the 25-year-old’s absence, others will have to step up.

“There are a lot of people who can get opportunities. Let’s see what future has kept for us and move forward with it," Pandya said.

There’s still no clarity on the extent of injuries to his knee, ankle and toe. The preliminary scans did rule out brain and spinal injuries but the scans on his foot and knee are yet to be done due to swelling and pain.

“Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon," DDCA chief Shyam Sharma told news agency ANI.

