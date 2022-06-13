Veteran Angelo Mathews, Newcomer Tuba Hussain Voted ICC Players of The Month For May

Sri Lanka allrounder Angelo Mathews has become the first player from his team to be voted winner of ICC Player of The Month award for June. In the women’s category, Pakistan newcomer Tuba Hassan has been named the winner in her first month of international cricket.

Mathews finished as the top run-getter of the away two-match Test series against Bangladesh. With two centuries including 199, he scored 344 runs. Thanks to his efforts, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh 1-0 as they climbed up to the 4th spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

“I am grateful for the opportunity and I wish to thank the almighty, my teammates, support staff, and fans for believing in me and supporting me as always. I would like to dedicate this to the people of Sri Lanka. Let’s never stop believing," Mathews was quoted as saying by the official website of ICC.

Former South Africa allrounder JP Duminy, a voting panel member, praised Mathews. “The great grit and determination that characterized Angelo’s performances during the month has shown that he still has the hunger and desire to make the difference at the elite level," Duminy said.

Sri Lankan Asitha Fernando and Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim were also in the running for the award.

Meanwhile, Hassan made an impressive T20I debut taking 3/8 against Sri Lanka. She finished the series with five wickets from three matches with an economy of just 3.66. Pakistan clean swept the series 3-0.

Former Pakistan international and member of the voting panel Sana Mir lauded Hassan. “Tuba has shown a lot of confidence and skill to make an impact for Pakistan in her debut series. She has been working hard for some time and it is really heartwarming to see her celebrating success in her first series for Pakistan," Sana said.

Alongside Hassan, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof and Trinity Smith of Jersey were also in contention for the award.

