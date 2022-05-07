VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Vieux Fort North Raiders and Laborie Bay Royals: Vieux Fort North Raiders will kick off the proceedings at the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022 with a match against Laborie Bay Royals. The game will commence at 09:15 PM IST at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on May 07, Saturday.

Vieux Fort North Raiders will be hoping to turn things in their favour in St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 following a dismal ride last season. VFNX were successful in winning just one match last year as they endured losses in their remaining three league games. Kurt Edward, Dyondre Taylor, and Rick Moses are the players to watch out for from the North Raiders camp.

Laborie Bay Royals, on the other hand, are heading into the Saturday game after winning their first match against Invictus Desruisseaux by eight wickets. The team chased down the target of 59 runs with ease in 8.3 overs. They will now aim to continue the unbeaten ride to gain an early lead in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Vieux Fort North Raiders and Laborie Bay Royals, here is everything you need to know:

VFNR vs LBR Telecast

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Laborie Bay Royals game will not be telecast in India

VFNR vs LBR Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VFNR vs LBR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 09:15 PM IST on May 07, Saturday.

VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kurt Edward

Vice-Captain - Awene Edward

Suggested Playing XI for VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nick Andrew

Batters: Awene Edward, Dyondre Taylor, Minrad Thomas, Rick Moses

All-rounders: Sanjay Pamphile, Al Prince, Kurt Edward

Bowlers: Michael Francois, Ernell Sexius, Tracy Peter

VFNR vs LBR Probable XIs:

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Dexter Solomon, Dyondre Taylor, Rick Moses, Shawn Auguste, Al Prince, Dane Edward, Junior Peter (Wk), Ernell Sexius, Kurt Edward, Kenaz Joseph, Ricky Hippolyte

Laborie Bay Royals: Michael Francois, Tracy Peter, Romain Ramroach, Awene Edward (c), Minrad Thomas, Sanjay Pamphile, Tyran Theodore, Caleb Alexander, Daran Jn. Pierre, Nick Andrew (Wk), Ulric George

