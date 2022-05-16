VFNR vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Vieux Fort North Raiders and Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Vieux Fort North Raiders and Mabouya Valley Constrictors will be squaring off against each other in the upcoming St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match on Monday, May 16 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground. Both the teams need to come up with a good performance on Monday to open their account in the points table.

Vieux Fort North Raiders are placed at the rock-bottom in the Group B standings. They lost their opening game to MRS by 82 runs while their second defeat came against CCP by 51 runs. Batters have been the main culprit for North Raiders as they scored only 46 and 55 runs in their ten overs.

Speaking of Mabouya Valley Constrictors, they are also yet to score their first win in the competition. MAC have lost three back-to-back games in the T10 Championship. They were thrashed by Mon Repos Stars in their last game by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Vieux Fort North Raiders and Mabouya Valley Constrictors, here is everything you need to know:

VFNR vs MAC Telecast

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Mabouya Valley Constrictors game will not be telecast in India

VFNR vs MAC Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VFNR vs MAC Match Details

Vieux Fort North Raiders and Mabouya Valley Constrictors will play at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 09:15 PM IST on May 16, Monday.

VFNR vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Zachary Edmund

Vice-Captain - Christian Ange

Suggested Playing XI for VFNR vs MAC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Junior Peter

Batters: Rick Smith, Rick Moses, Dextor Solomon

All-rounders: Kurt Edward, Murgaran Shoulette, Zachary Edmund

Bowlers: Ernell Sexius, Chard Polius, Christian Ange, Hilarian Smith

VFNR vs MAC Probable XIs:

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Junior Peter (wk), Chrislon Fanis, Rick Moses, Dyondre Taylor, Hilarian Smith, Dexter Solomon, Al Prince, Kurt Edward, Dane Edward, Ernell Sexius, Ricky Hippolyte

Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Chard Polius, Orey Changoo, Zachary Edmund, Murgaran Shoulette (c), Rick Smith, Dale Smith, Theo Edward, Christian Ange, Barrie Charles, Armani Agdomar (wk), Wayad Hippolyte

