Viacom18 Announce a Star-Studded Expert Panel for the first-ever Women’s Premier League Season

Viacom18 announced their expert panel for the first-ever season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), starting March 4. Fans are in for a treat as Anjum Chopra, Punam Raut, Reema Malhotra, Veda Krishnamurthy, Natalie Germanos, Kate Cross, Mel Jones, Zaheer Khan, Aakash Chopra, Venkatesh Prasad, Parthiv Patel, Saba Karim, Pragyan Ojha, and Abhinav Mukund will come together for a five-language presentation in 4K in English and Hindi on JioCinema for free.

The season-opener on March 4 will see Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians, which will be presented in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu on JioCinema for no cost. On TV, viewers can catch the action live in English and Telugu on Sports18 – 1 SD & HD, in Hindi on Sports18 Khel, in Kannada on Colors Kannada Cinema, and in Tamil on Colors Tamil.

“We are thrilled to present the first season of the Women’s Premier League across JioCinema and multiple channels of our network. Our efforts are focused on offering viewers an immersive experience which is accessible, affordable, and in multiple languages to scale up the league’s impact and reach," said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma. “Through our wide-spread coverage, including 4K presentation in English and Hindi, we aim to bring the excitement and competitiveness of the league to millions of sports fans across the country in their favourite language for free on JioCinema. We look forward to an exciting season of top-class cricket and celebrating the incredible cricketers on the field."

The network also dropped a wide range of content, offering fans and viewers compelling background stories of players with insights from their families and coaches. Fans will also be treated with a peek into the training sessions of all the teams, along with expert reviews leading up to the start of the inaugural season.

Through the season, Viacom18 will offer studio shows with expert analysis and player interviews. The anchor-led daily show will see Sanjana Ganesan and Ridhima Pathak debuting for the network alongside Suhail Chandhok and Anant Tyagi. In addition, fans can enjoy a weekly wrap-up of top action from WPL every Saturday through the season.

Viacom18 has signed TATA Motors, TATA Capital, Hero Vida, Bank of Baroda, MPL Striker, World Gold Council, H&M, JSW Paints, Noise and Apar Industries as sponsors for their inaugural WPL presentation.

The announcement comes on the back of Viacom18’s WPL campaign launch titled, Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par.

