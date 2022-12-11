'Victory to Remember': Cricket Fraternity Hails India Women's Team For Their Thrilling Super Over Win Over Australia

Smriti Mandhana once again displayed her class with the bat as India Women managed to register a thrilling win over Australia Women in Super Over at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Mandhana scored crucial runs for the team in both regulation time as well as the super over to help India level the five-match series 1-1 after two games.

Chasing a 188-run target, Mandhana slammed 79 runs to put India in a solid position with her blistering stroke-making. She was dismissed by Annabel Sutherland in the 17th over which shifted a momentum in Australia’s favour for a few minutes but Richa Ghosh took the charge over bowlers to pull India back into the game.

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Highlights

India Women needed 14 runs in six balls and Richa (26 off 13) along with Devika Vaidya (11 not out off 5) scored 13 runs, forcing the match to a tie.

In the Super Over, Richa started off with a six but got dismissed on the next delivery but Mandhana made sure India post a challenging target in front of Australia as he smashed a six and four to help her team score 20 runs.

In reply, Australia failed to reach the target despite of a six from Alyssa Healy on the final ball as they scored 16 after losing one wicket of Ashleigh Gardner.

The cricketer fraternity and fans on Twitter were highly impressed with India’s win over might Australia.

Earlier, attacking fifties by Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath powered Australia Women to 187/1. Mooney (82 not out) and McGrath (70 not out) stitched a solid unbeaten partnership of 158 runs for the second wicket against the ordinary bowling and fielding effort of India.

“We kept backing ourselves. We learnt a lot from the previous game. If someone could get a bit more, then we could have got even 200. So that was the plan today, to back ourselves," Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation.

