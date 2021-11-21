Vidarbha's Darshan Nalkande Picks Four Wickets in Four Balls; Becomes 2nd Indian to Achieve Feat in T20s | WATCH

Vidarbha seamer Darshan Nalkande achieved history on Saturday by claiming four wickets in as many bowls against Karnataka in the semifinal of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Nalkande became the second Indian player to achieve the feat in T20 cricket after Abhimanyu Mithun who claimed it last season.

It was the final over of the first innings, Nalkande dismissed Aniruddha Joshi, BR Sharath, J Suchith and Abhinav Manohar in consecutive balls as Karnataka posted 176/7 in 20 balls. The 23-year-old pacer ended up with 4/28 in his quota of four overs.

Advertisement

However, Vidarbha lost the close encounter by 4 runs as Karnataka stormed into the final to set-up a summit clash against defending champions Tamil Nadu.

>ALSO READ | ‘20 Crore +’: Aakash Chopra Predicts the ‘Most Expensive Player’ in IPL 2022 Auction

Asked to bat at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Karnataka rode on Rohan Kadam’s blistering 87 off 56 balls to post a competitive 176 for seven and then restricted the opposition to 172 for six with right-arm pacer Vidyadhar Patil (1/29) holding his nerve in the final over.

Patil had to defend 14 runs and the speedster ensured that his side would face defending champions Tamil Nadu in the summit clash.

Karnataka openers Kadam and skipper Manish Pandey (54 off 42 balls) gave the side an aggressive start as they toyed with the Vidarbha attack.

Darshan Nalkande wreaked havoc in the middle-order by taking four wickets in fours balls in the final over, but it was too little and too late.

>Also Read | From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Avesh Khan: Players Who Might Get Chance in Playing XI For 3rd T20I

Chasing a formidable 177, Vidarbha openers Atharva Taide (32) and Ganesh Satish (31) added 43 for the first wicket.

But Karnataka pegged back the opposition by dismissing the top four batters to leave Vidarbha tottering at 103 for four.

Advertisement

Medium-pacer Darshan MB then sent back Jitesh Sharma (12) as Vidarbha lost half its side for 122.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here