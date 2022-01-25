Video: Australian Batsman Smashes 237 Runs in 72 Balls in Victoria Premier Cricket

A Melbourne batsman on Monday played one of the biggest innings in Australian Premier Cricket. During the Victoria Premier Cricket’s second grade competition, Camberwell Magpies opener Chris Thewlis scored 237 runs in just 72 balls. In his innings, he smashed 20 fours and a staggering 24 sixes. This led to the funny meltdowns of Kingston Hawthorn bowlers.

After winning the Toss, Camberwell Magpies decided to bat first. Opener Chris Thewlis played only 72 balls and scored 237 runs. He scored boundaries on 44 of the 72 deliveries that he faced, guiding Camberwell to a huge score of 441 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 50 overs. In response, the Kingston Hawthorn team could score only 203 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.

Thewlis truly stole the show and one particular moment from his innings has gone viral. When he was on 236 runs, a Kingston Hawthorn bowler delivered a nice slower ball. Thewlis played that ball towards a fielder in the deep-leg area but the fielder dropped the catch leading to the bowler’s epic meltdown recorded on camera and now viral on Twitter.

“No! Every week," the frustrated bowler could be heard screaming while putting his hands on his head.

According to Fox Sports, Thewlis’ innings of 237 runs in 72 balls was the sixth-highest score in Victorian Premier Cricket men’s second-grade history. Before Thewlis, Morgan Person Clarke scored an unbeaten 254 in the 2015-16 season of the tournament.

Spectators who witnessed this brilliant innings at Watson Park in Ashburton of Australia’s Melbourne said that it was the cleanest hitting they have ever seen.

Thewlis is having an average of 114.33 in the second grade of Victoria Premier Cricket. It won’t be a surprise to see Thewlis leading the scoreboard of batters in the tournament. He has played just three of eight matches for his side so far.

