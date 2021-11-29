Video: India Cricketer Shardul Thakur Gets Engaged

India cricketer Shardul Thakur got engaged to his girlfriend Mittali Parulkar in Mumbai on Monday. Shardul is currently in the midst of a break from professional cricket as part of BCCI’s workload management.

A small engagement function was reportedly held at the Mumbai Cricket Associations’s facility with 75-odd guest list present at the occasion. The right-arm pacer is expected to get married after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year.

“There is a small engagement function at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s facility in BKC on Monday, for which he has invited 75-odd guests-mostly close friends and family members. The wedding is likely to take place after the T20 World Cup in Australia next year," TOI quoted a source as saying.

Shardul, a right-arm pacer, has represented India in four Tests, 15 ODIs and 24 T20Is and has taken a combined 67 wickets in them. He has also shown his batting capabilities whenever the opportunity was presented having recorded three half-centuries in Test cricket.

Shardul was part of India’s England tour before linking up with his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings in UAE. He was drafted in as a last-minute replacement of spinner Axar Patel in India’s squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

He’s not part of the ongoing home series against New Zealand but is expected to return for the South Africa tour which will get underway next month.

