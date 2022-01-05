Video: Jasprit Bumrah, Marco Jansen in Heated Altercation During 2nd Test

Tempers flared between Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen during the third day of the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. The two cricketers exchanged words before charging towards each other requiring the intervention of umpire who doused the situation.

The incident occurred during the 54th over of innings as the Indian tail frustrated South Africa fast bowlers. India were 230/8 and Hanuma Vihari was batting alongside the tail, hoping to stretch the lead further.

Jansen unleashed a barrage of short deliveries on Bumrah who didn’t duck and instead went for his shots while exchanging stares and words with the 21-year-old left-arm pacer.

After copping one on his right-arm, Bumrah dusted off his shoulder in an apparent riposte to Jansen’s stare. Another bouncer followed which struck the Indian on the helmet.

Jansen started, muttered a few words and Bumrah responded. However, the India batter gestured the South African quick to come forward and the two then had a mid-pitch confrontation. Fortunately, the the fire was doused before spiralling out of control

India were eventually bowled out for 266 in 60.1 overs, setting South Africa a target of 240 runs to win and level the three-match series. The tourists scored at a quick pace in their second dig with Ajinkya Rahane And Cheteshwar Pujara hitting half-centuries.

Hanuma Vihari played a solid innings too as he batted with the tail and remained unbeaten on 40 to stretch the lead. India were bowled out for 202 after they opted to bat first at The Wanderers and in reply, South Africa made 229 and took a slim 27-run lead.

