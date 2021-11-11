Here’s a little exercise for you: Jog back your memory a little to remember the most dramatic end to a cricket match. Done? Now, scratch that and make some space because we have a new claimant to the throne. On Wednesday, USA defeated Canada in the Super Over of the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup Americas Qualifiers in Antigua.

The manner in which match was forced into a Super Over finish makes for a bizarre, if not controversial, reading. In their chase of 143, USA needed three to win off the final delivery with two wickets remaining.

Ali Khan and Rusty Theron were the two unbeaten USA batters with the former on strike. Khan went for a wild swing off the final delivery and missed it completely but then Theron called for a run and the two added a bye to the total before Canada wicketkeeper Hamza Tariq took off the bails at the striker’s end.

However, this is when the controversy began.

As Tariq leg go off the ball rather casually, Theron spotted an opportunity and began heading back for a second run even as he shouted at a distraught Khan who was heading back to the dug-out. Upon hearing the cries of his teammate, Khan responded and completed the second bye off the delivery.

While the two USA batters were stealing that extra run, Canadians were busy celebrating what they thought was a dramatic last-ball win for them. But quickly, it dawned on them what was happening on the pitch.

Theron pushed for a third bye but this time he was run out.

The umpires gave the two runs to USA meaning the two teams finished on level terms at the end of 20 overs requiring a Super Over to decide the winner.

Naturally, the stunned Canadian protested about the legality of the extra run which was turned down.

Boosted by their stunning comeback, USA blasted 22 runs in the Super Over and then kept Canada to 14 for a seven-run win.

>Was that legitimate?

Well, as it turns out, Theron’s extra bye was well within the law as he began running as soon as the keeper began celebrating after rolling the ball onto the pitch.

As per the law, “The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play."

